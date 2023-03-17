AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AgileThought Price Performance

AgileThought stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.