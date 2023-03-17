Ajit A. Patel Acquires 2,500 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) Director Ajit A. Patel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $443.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

See Also

