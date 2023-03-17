Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alamo Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.