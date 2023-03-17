Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Head-To-Head Review

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alaska Air Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 1 12 0 2.92 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $65.05, indicating a potential upside of 60.69%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 0.60% 14.75% 3.85% Global Crossing Airlines Group -16.29% -849.22% -24.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $9.65 billion 0.54 $58.00 million $0.43 94.14 Global Crossing Airlines Group $97.11 million 0.53 -$15.82 million ($0.30) -3.27

Alaska Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.06, meaning that its stock price is 2,006% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize. The Regional segment consists of Horizon’s and other third-party carriers’ scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment encompasses the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

