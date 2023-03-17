Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.5 %

AA opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

