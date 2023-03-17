Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,226.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 210,316 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,608,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $418.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

