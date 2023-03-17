Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 35593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Specifically, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,625 shares of company stock worth $706,511. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.