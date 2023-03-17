Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. Allstate has a twelve month low of $107.86 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

