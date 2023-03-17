Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head to Head Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $794.43 million 0.89 $453.16 million $2.73 9.42 SunPower $1.74 billion 1.35 $56.04 million $0.26 51.92

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50 SunPower 4 15 5 0 2.04

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.69%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $19.85, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than SunPower.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 9.96% 9.10% 6.18% SunPower 3.22% 7.10% 2.07%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats SunPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co. and Power Co. segments. The Dev Co. segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co. segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.