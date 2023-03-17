Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.28) per share.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 576,125 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 320,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.