Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 825.43

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 825.43 ($10.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.05) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.66) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.21) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.66) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 647.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 632.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,427.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 385.40 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.47).

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,818.18%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.82), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,133.82). In other news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($604,606.95). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,133.82). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

