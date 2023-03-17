Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,950.71

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($35.96).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.95) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.25) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($41.43) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,450 ($29.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($29.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -955.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,572.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,375.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

About Derwent London

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -3,160.00%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

