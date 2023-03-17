Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,950.71

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($35.96).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.95) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.25) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($41.43) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,450 ($29.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($29.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -955.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,572.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,375.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -3,160.00%.

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.