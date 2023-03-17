Analyzing Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -11.41% -13.05% -9.00% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%.

This table compares Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $75.89 million 0.75 -$8.66 million ($0.85) -6.53 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.00 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

