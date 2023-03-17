Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

