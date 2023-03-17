Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 9,771.0% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 282,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 279,451 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 23,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $2,701,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

