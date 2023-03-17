Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

