Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 104,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

