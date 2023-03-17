Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

