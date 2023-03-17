Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

