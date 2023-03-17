Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $354,036. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 83.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.