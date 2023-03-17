Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.8 %

ANET stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,462 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

