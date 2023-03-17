Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $527.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

