Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.40% of Assertio worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Stock Performance

About Assertio

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $346.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

