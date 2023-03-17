Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

