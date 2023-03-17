Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $11,972,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 43.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 790,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 91.6% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.33 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

