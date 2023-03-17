Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

