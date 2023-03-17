Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 7,599 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

