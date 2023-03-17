Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 65,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.
Insider Activity at Walmart
Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
