AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AudioEye Price Performance

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AudioEye Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

