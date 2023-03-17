Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.42. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.