Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE ATHM opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

