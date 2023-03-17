Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.