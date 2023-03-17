Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $104.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 576,125 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 320,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

