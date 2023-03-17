Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Simon Property Group worth $273,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

