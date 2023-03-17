Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $223.07 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $223,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

NYSE IT opened at $305.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

