Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $239.93 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $239,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

