Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of NXP Semiconductors worth $245,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $179.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

