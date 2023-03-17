Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 464,111 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Snowflake worth $215,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

