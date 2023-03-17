Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $276,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $219.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,944 shares of company stock worth $5,423,987. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

