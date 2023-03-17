Barclays Raises Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $36.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.