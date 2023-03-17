Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,440,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

APD stock opened at $279.65 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.