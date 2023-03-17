Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 31,463 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.63 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

