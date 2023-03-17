Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 4,896 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $154.29 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

