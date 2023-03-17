Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 5,005 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 114,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 81,812 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.