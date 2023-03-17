Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.