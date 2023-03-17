Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.04 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
