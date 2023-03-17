Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VFH stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.