Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $598,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

