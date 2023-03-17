Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $126.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.