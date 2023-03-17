Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 12,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

